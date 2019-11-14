“Mad evil”: the mantid is “justified” for the wedding Sobchak
Despite the fact that since the big wedding and wedding 38-year-old Ksenia Sobchak and 44-year-old Konstantin Bogomolov has passed month, this topic still touches a nerve of many Russian stars.
So, in his author’s program “Besogon” 74-year-old Nikita Mikhalkov has sharply criticized this event. In the issue under the title “Hell is empty, all the devils are here”, he cited the words of some commentators and representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church condemning the wedding Ksenia Sobchak and Konstantin Bogomolov.
The first Director said Ksenia Sobchak, calling the issue his “Besogon” “Solar Strike” in miniature.
Now to dot the “i” decided and Konstantin Bogomolov.
To do this he also decided to Instagram.
“We were married in the Church where Pushkin was married. Joyful genius. The devil and the Saint. The scoffer and the sufferer. Bully and family-oriented. A cynic and a romantic. We came to the House where we were received and are grateful to this House. It was important to us. But it doesn’t matter who and how tries to submit our choice. Angry angry. And we love and forgive them their hatred,”he writes.
The Director said that he is happy to be with a man who is able to live with it “moment mysterious and beautiful, to be tender and gentle, and then turn into sexy, seductive, bold.” In his view, such women always cause an attack of hatred from bigots because love truly, live sincerely and free.
“And the last. God emerges not lean on the faces and on the faces of happy”, — Bogomolov completes his post.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the wedding Sobchak and Bogomolov could really anger the guardians of morality and hypocrites: why should only the dance of Xenia, who she dedicated her newly minted husband, and which so angered his parents that they left the Banquet without waiting for cake.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter