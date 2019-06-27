Madagascar vs Burundi live streaming free: preview, prediction
Madagascar and Burundi will play on June 27 to preserve the chances of continuing the struggle in the playoffs, we offer our own version of the forecast. Will the representatives of Burundi be able to win?
Madagascar
Madagascar team lost the first line in their qualifying group to Senegal, but still qualified for the main tournament. In the control game, the islanders were defeated by Mauritania with a score of 1: 3, but they played remarkably well against Guinea (2: 2), despite the total domination of the opponent.
Both goals on account of attacking midfielder Aniseta and Andria.
Burundi
Burundi squad looked decent in qualifying, because it left behind Gabon with Aubameyang, never losing. At a high level, the national team played in friendly matches with Algeria (1: 1) and Tunisia (1: 2), but lost to Nigeria (0: 1), although it beat the opponent’s goal twice as often.
Amissi scored three times in five games before the African Cup of Nations. In fairness, the bet can also be made on Abdul Razak , who has made poker with South Sudan (5: 2).
Statistics
Burundi has lost two games in the last eight meetings.
Burundi during the 20 meetings does not miss more than two goals.
Madagascar has not won six games in a row.
Forecast
Representatives of Burundi showed a high level of play in the first round, but they could not even catch a point. In general, they show cool football and deserve a place in the playoffs, which can be predicted, which is not to say about their counterparts who spent too much defense on the first match.