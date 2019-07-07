Madagascar vs DR Congo live streaming free: preview, H2H

Madagascar vs DR Congo live streaming free
Madagascar – Congo. The forecast for the match of the Cup of African Nations (07/07/2019)

Our experts have prepared a forecast for the match of the 1/8 finals of the African Nations Cup, in which the teams of Madagascar and DR Congo will decide on July 7 who will go to the next stage. Will there be another sensation in the tournament? – read our material.

Madagascar
Madagascar – the main surprise of the main football tournament in Africa. The team from a distant island started with a draw in the match against Guinea (2: 2), which few could predict, and then became the author of two sensational victories – over Burundi (1: 0) and Nigeria (2: 0).

Congo
Team DR Congo entered the playoffs from third place in Group A. After two defeats at the start of Uganda (0: 2) and Egypt (0: 2), the Zimbabwe team (4: 0) fell under the furious “leopards”. Florent Ibenga’s charges showed an unpleasant series in which the Congolese managed to get only two wins in the last 13 matches.

Statistics
Congo won 4 of 6 in-person matches
Madagascar has lost 4 of the last 8 fights
The last personal match ended in victory for DR Congo (6: 1)


Forecast
The unique performance of Madagascar defies logic, as well as the results at the current African Cup. Bookmakers do not see a clear favorite in this match, but in our opinion, the victory will be won by the more successful one and it can be said that there will be a lot of struggle and violations on the field.

