Madagascar vs Nigeria live streaming free: preview, prediction
Madagascar – Nigeria. Forecast for the match of the Cup of African Nations (06/30/2019)
A draw will bring both Madagascar and Nigeria into the playoffs – in our forecast we considered the likelihood of such a result of the match. Do teams share points?
Madagascar
Madagascar team made its debut in the final stage of the African Nations Cup and while it looks pretty decent – on the basis of two rounds, the team of Nicolas Dupuis takes second place in the table. In the opening match, Madagascar played a 2-2 draw with Guinea, and in the second round, contrary to all forecasts, beat Burundi 1: 0, retaining excellent chances for the playoffs.
Nigeria
Nigeria’s team did not fall into the most difficult group. In which was considered the clear favorite. While the Gernot Rohr team fully justifies this status – “African Brazilians” are the leader of the group. Victories with the same score 1: 0 over Burundi and Guinea provided the Nigerians with a ticket to the playoffs, to save the first line is now enough for them to draw.
Statistics
Nigeria has not scored more than one goal in any of the last five matches.
Only in one of the last four matches Madagascar was able to score more than one goal.
Twice the teams played each other and both fights were won by Nigeria with the same score 2: 0
Forecast
Nigeria’s national team won the first two matches, but none of them was easy for the Nigerians – with difficulty, the team of Rohr opened the defense of rivals. Today, Madagascar will obviously bet on defense and will create huge problems not with the most effective attack of Nigerians, but the victory of the “African Brazilians” at any cost today is not needed, so they will have even less activity ahead.