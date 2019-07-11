Madagascar vs Tunisia live streaming free: preview, prediction
Madagascar – Tunisia. Forecast for the match of the Cup of African Nations (07/11/2019)
The main outsider of the African Nations Cup is already in the quarter finals of the tournament, and what was the forecast made by our experts on the chances of Madagascar in the match with Tunisia, which will be held July 11 in Cairo?
Madagascar
The main sensation of the current African Cup is the national team of Madagascar , which never ceases to amaze from the first match, in which the world of Guinea (2: 2) split sensationally, and then the bar won Burundi (1: 0) and, despite all forecasts, the national team Nigeria (2: 0). Remarkably, before the main African tournament “zebu” lost 4 out of 5 matches.
Tunisia
The national team of Tunisia – one of the main favorites of the Africa Cup and today is undefeated in the tournament. The assets of the Carthaginian Eagles are three draws in the group stage and the first victory in the 1/8 final over Ghana, which wards Alain Giresse won after a penalty shootout. In 2019, the guests lost only once – on March 26 in the match against Algeria (0: 1).
Statistics
Madagascar has not lost four games in a row
Tunisia has scored in 6 of the last 7 matches
The last personal match ended in victory for Tunisia (2: 0)
Forecast
Madagascar passed in 1/4 and here representatives of a distant island have nothing to lose – they are heroes at home, and in the game with Tunisia they can get lucky again. In our opinion, the national team of Tunisia is now on the courage after the victory over Ghana and will not leave “zebu” any chance. We expect a tough fight and victory of the North African team.