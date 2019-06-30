Madame Tussaud’s has removed to the warehouse wax figure of Theresa may
A wax figure of Prime Minister Theresa may removed from the exhibition Madame Tussauds in London prior to her resignation. The corresponding decision of the leadership of the Museum has taken on the result of a vote among the visitors, according
The figure was in installation at the facade of the residence of the British Prime Ministers at Downing street. The creation of the sculpture was spent about 190 thousand dollars. The statue depicts Mei standing in a suit orange color with a folder. On it wearing shoes leopard, as well as favorite traditional decoration of the head of the Cabinet – pearl necklace.
Madame Tussauds traditionally exhibits wax figures of all the British Prime Ministers who occupied the position since 1855. It was not present, only the statue of Neville Chamberlain, Alexander Douglas-home and Gordon brown who were not elected by universal suffrage.
Theresa may announced the resignation in may of 2019, saying that will leave the post on June 7. It will continue to perform the duties of Prime Minister until the election of the new head of the British government. The main candidates for the position – former mayor of London Boris Johnson and foreign Minister Jeremy hunt. The name of the new Prime Minister will be known after July 22.