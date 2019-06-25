“Madame X”: Madonna has revealed the secret of why wearing a bandage on one eye
Since the release of the new album, Madame X, the famous singer Madonna has drastically change the image: now she walks with a bandage covering one eye. While the armband is not easy, and adorned with precious stones.
Fans began to worry, I do not happened with the singer something, can health problem the eye. So Madonna has decided to appease the fans, wrote Seven days with reference to on Yahoo news.
According to the singer, the bandage is a component of the image of Madame X — an alter ego of the singer in whose honor and was named the album.
“She’s a spy, who was injured on the job. Now she hides her damaged eyes from the world. She changes personality, travel the world, but invariably one of her eyes hidden from others”,— said the singer.
Madonna told how the nickname Madame X. it Turns out that in my youth it was called the dance teacher, Martha Graham, because Madonna was hard to besiege (probably in his youth, the singer liked to argue with the teacher).
[email protected] opens up to @HarrySmith about her latest album and explains the meaning behind her new ‘Madame X’ persona — and the reason behind that eye patch. pic.twitter.com/nbpAreRnhf
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 14, 2019
The publication notes that in addition to the new highlights in the image, Madonna made a number of successful procedures, including Botox injections and contouring, and before that probably a circular facelift. Although 60-year-old star explains his lovely appearance, that constantly wear makeup from my own line MDNA SKIN.
We will remind, earlier in an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Madonna has told how she is worried about the problem of women’s struggle with sexual harassment.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter