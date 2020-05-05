Made a comment about the face mask: in Michigan, the family of the killed security guard of the store
Three people accused of killing a security guard stores network Family Dollar in flint (mi), which monitored compliance with store policy, so everyone was in masks for the face. This writes WOWT.
The two men are still at large, and the woman was arrested and is awaiting charges.
Suspected men are 44-year-old Larry Edward Teague and 23-year-old Ramona Bishop. Tiga wife and mother Bishop, 45-year-old Carmel Teague, was arrested.
All three suspects charged with premeditated first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole if they are convicted.
Larry Teague and the Bishop is also facing several charges of possession of weapons, while tiga filed additional charges of violating the order of the Governor Gretchen Whitmer to wear a face mask in public places.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Charmel Teague and her daughter went to the store. On Teague was a mask, and daughter.
Guard Calvin Munnerlyn insisted that her daughter wear a mask.
In April Whitmer issued an order under which every person that enters the enclosed space must wear a mask or cover your nose and mouth to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Family Dollar adopted introduced it as a mandatory rule for buyers.
Carmel TIG and Munnerlyn started the argument because of this rule. Layton said Charmel Teague spat on Munnerlyn, who then ordered her to leave the store and told the cashier to refuse them service.
On recordings from surveillance cameras can be seen as Teague and her daughter leave the store and enter into the next at River Village Apartments. A few minutes later, Carmel Teague called Larry Teague.
About 20 minutes after Carmel and her daughter left the store, said Leighton, Larry Teague and Bishop came to Family Dollar.
Layton said the video shows that Larry Teague and Bishop enter the store and begin to quarrel with Moerlina. Witnesses reported that they heard the suspects were accused Munnerlyn that disrespectful to his wife.
During a quarrel Leighton said Bishop pulled out a gun and shot 43-year-old Munnerlyn in the head. He was rushed to medical center Hurley, where he died.
Larry Teague and Bishop according to the latest figures are still at large. Anyone who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers by phone 1-800-422-JAIL.
For information that will help to arrest criminals and a reward of $1000. According to Leighton, both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
“We are confident that we will catch them,” he said.
Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden, said Munnerlyn was active and at work loved him. He called the killing “extremely senseless.”
“It does not disturb anyone said Nolden about Lunarline. All he did was provide his family.”
