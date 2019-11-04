Made anesthesia at week 16 of pregnancy: the ex-“VIA Gra” revealed shocking details of the operation…
The former participant of group “VIA Gra” Misha Romanov, being pregnant, could lose the baby. In the third month, not knowing about his “interesting situation”, the singer decided to have surgery on his chest. The breast augmentation was conducted under General anesthesia, which is extremely not recommended in early pregnancy.
In the “Swfsc life” Misha Romanov has shared his sad experience to warn women planning surgery to reshape the breast.
“This story could have ended tragically… I came to a very famous doctor in a very famous clinic. As is customary, I did all the necessary tests to make sure that I should be allowed to have surgery. A few weeks after the surgery, I realized that she is pregnant. I made a General anesthetic on the 16th week of pregnancy! At the moment I just don’t fit in the head as possible!” — admitted Романовf.
“Of course, I went to the clinic and saw the doctor, who shook hands … And the anesthesiologist just started to comfort me and say that there is nothing to worry… Tests, apparently, have not checked or doctors thought, not to lose us 6,000 euros before the New year?!”… Thank God that my son is fine, and I just got lucky!” – said the singer.
Sharing experiences, Misha Romanov hopes that after her story women will more carefully choose the doctors: “I Want to warn all women with the same intentions as me, not to trust the doctors 100% because no one is immune from negligence“.
We will remind, in the spring of 2018 Misha Romanova left the group “VIA Gra”. In 2019, ex-“VIA Gra” decided to focus on his solo career and released a provocative music video.
