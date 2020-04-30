Made in the USA antiviral drug may become standard treatment COVID-19
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief expert on infectious diseases working group of the White house, stated that an experimental antiviral drug production company Gilead Sciences will become standard in the treatment of COVID-19, according to Voice of America.
According to the results of key clinical studies, doctors came to the conclusion that ramdevpir production company Gilead Sciences helps in the recovery of patients COVID-19 – a disease caused by a coronavirus and also reduces the mortality rate.
Preliminary results of a study conducted by U.S. authorities show that patients who were given ramdevpir, recovered by 31% quicker than the patients in the study were given a placebo – a dummy medication. Anthony Fauci called the results “very significant.”
“It’s really important, said Fauci, speaking to reporters in the White house and comparing this event since 1986, when doctors first identified a drug to treat HIV infection.
“It will be a standard treatment,” said Fauci.
Control over the quality of the food and drug administration (FDA) is in talks with the manufacturer of the drug company, Gilead, for the speedy provide for the needs of patients.
“I want them to do it as soon as possible,” said President Donald trump, responding to a question about whether the FDA urgently to issue a permit for the use of ramdevpir in the treatment COVID-19. The President noted that the administration was most concerned about the safety of the drug, however, “I would like to get approval very quickly, especially when we are talking about a drug that works.”
Anthony Fauci, however, warned that recent findings from clinical trials still need to be analyzed.
Doctors around the world have shown very high interest in ramdevpir – an experimental antiviral drug that was originally intended for Ebola treatment – because of the lack of standard therapy and vaccine COVID-19, affecting lungs and other organs in severe cases.
In April, representatives from Gilead said that the company is ready to donate to hospitals 1.5 million doses of ramdevpir, enough to more than 140 thousand patients depending on the duration of treatment. Approval drug FDA will allow him to start commercial sales.
The national Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases, part of the National institutes of health (NIH), reported preliminary results of a clinical study, involving 1063 patients with COVID-19. Patients treated with ramdevpir, on average, recovered after 11 days, in contrast to patients who were given a placebo: they were, on average, recovered after 15 days.
The study also showed that ramdevpir probably improves the survival rates of patients. Among patients receiving the drug, from COVID-19 died of 8.0%. Thus, in the placebo group, the victims of the disease have become 11.6% of patients. However, the difference is not statistically significant, and the increase in survival may not be associated with the drug.
The full results of the study will be published in mid-may, the National Institute of health.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Coronavirus is almost not transmitted through the surface: important new research data
- Study: the coronavirus has mutated into dozens of different strains
- In the United States to combat coronavirus hooked robots
- Study: pet owners are easier to tolerate COVID-19
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 600
[name] => medicine
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => meditsina
)
medicine
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1897
[name] => science
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => nauka
)
science
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5679
[name] => trump
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => tramp
)
Trump
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 14644
[name] => antivirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => antivirus
)
antivirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28549
[name] => Dr. Fauci
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => doktor-fauchi
)
Dr. ФаучиFacebookVkontakte
bookmark