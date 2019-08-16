Made in USSR: which Hollywood stars speak of the Soviet machines
A few years ago actor Tom Hanks on his page on Instagram published a photo of them then bought the car — passenger UAZ-452, popularly nicknamed “Loaf”. Hanks is not the only famous American, in whose garage is a product of the Soviet automobile industry.
“The exhibit features” to find out what more samples of the Soviet automobile industry was in the garages of celebrities.
Tom Hanks — UAZ-452 “Loaf”
American actor Tom Hanks has published photos all-wheel-drive passenger-and-freight car UAZ-452, or just “Loaf”, as the car was nicknamed in the USSR. “I have a new truck. And I’m going on it in March,” — left a laconic caption under a picture of Hanks. However, it is not clear whether the actor purchased the car.
However, users of social networks hastened to congratulate the actor with the purchase and left dozens of comic comments, like “Run Forrest, run!” and “far from the Main service not to leave.” UAZ-452 is the oldest in number of years of production Russian car. The first “Loaf” off the line in 1965. Nickname the car was due to external similarities with a loaf of bread. And from February 2016 Ulyanovsk automobile plant began to produce an updated version of the Soviet vehicle.
Brad pitt motorcycle “Ural”
In the garage of brad pitt a few years ago, “registered” motorcycle “Ural Tourist”. The actor has bought a three-wheeled vehicle as standard and not left it idle. Russian motorcycle pitt travels to California, and in a wheelchair rolls of their children. Called “Ural” motorcycles produced by the Irbit factory started with the model M-62, first off the Assembly line in 1961. A modification of the “Tourist”, the owner of which was famous actor, went into production in 1991. Interestingly, only about 5% of the “Ural” today goes on sale in the domestic market. And the rest of the bikes are exported.
Last December, Bloomberg published a ranking of the best luxury vehicles in 2016. It included only one bike — it was “Ural Sahara”, the cost of which in the US starts from $17999. “When I rode a motorcycle in new York, I was confused about only one thing: “Ural” looks Soviet. But unless someone might offend his Communist aesthetics? Especially considering the lack of communication between the brand and the political theory. No. But dozens of people asked me for a ride on that motorcycle,” — gave an assessment of “Ural” the journalist of the edition Hannah Elliott.
Jay Leno — GAS-21 “Volga”
American actor, television presenter and part of a large collector cars Jay Leno in 2013 he won the Soviet sedan GAZ-21. In California, Leno moved “Volga” 1966 production with original tires “Made in USSR”. And then gave her a test drive. GAZ-21, which Leno dubbed the KGB car, at night, who picked Soviet citizens to the Lubyanka, the actor called “a slow and simple as a screwdriver”. And suggested that the engine of this car was borrowed from agricultural machinery. But in General concluded that it was “good” example of the Soviet automotive industry with solid paint, roomy trunk and a cute deer on the hood.
James Hetfield — motorcycle K-750
Garage frontman of Metallica James Hetfield in 2016 has added rare instance — Soviet motorcycle K-750, production of which began in 1958. K-750 with sidecar was widely used as a transport patrol of the Soviet police, and even starred in the film Eldar Ryazanov “Beware of the car”. James Hetfield received the motorcycle as a gift from Russian fan. Almost a year went to the recovery model of the “piles of scrap”. Details for motorcycle searched for in Russia (in Rostov and Orenburg villages), and in Poland, and some of them had to do with the zero the drawings. After restoration of the K-750 has driven over 10 thousand miles to San Francisco, where he was presented to James Hetfield.