Made the longest non-stop passenger flights in history (photos, video)
On Friday, November 15, Australian airline Qantasсовершила the longest non-stop passenger flights in history. The Boeing 787−9 Dreamliner was airborne for 19 hours 19 minutes, breaking during this time, the distance of 17 thousand 800 kilometers from London to Sydney. Onboard there were 52 persons. They were mostly employees of Qantas, journalists and some passengers-volunteers selected from those who constantly uses the services of Australian airlines.
The ship departed at 06:00 from Heathrow airport, November 14. During the trip he crossed the airspace of Germany, Poland, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, China, the Philippines and Indonesia. The people on Board met two of the dawn.
The pilots carefully study new route
Ran the liner in turn four pilots. Special devices were tracking their brain activity. In addition, the pilots were handed over urine on the analysis. All this is necessary in order for doctors to understand whether the pilots to withstand such loads on a regular basis or not.
The same tests were passed and the passengers. People joked that he was in the role of laboratory mice. Actually, nobody objected.
Doctors recommended that mandatory exercise during such a long flight
Guide Qantasв collaboration with physicians has developed a detailed schedule of the flights. It included not only the time allotted for sleep, but exercise and a special menu.
The chefs prepare lunch for the passengers and crew members
Flights from London to Sydney broke the record set Qantasв October. Then the ship made a non-stop flight from new York to Sydney. It lasted 19 hours and 16 minutes. Distance amounted to 16 thousand 200 kilometers. On Board were 49 people.
But and specials
CEO of Qantas Alan Joyce said that both unusual flight are part of “Daybreak”. It is timed to the 100th anniversary of the company, but this is not important. The management is trying to understand how safe and at the same time commercially justified such long flights. If the results of these test runs will be positive in all respects, the company will be ready to perform them on a regular basis, starting in 2022-2023 year.
