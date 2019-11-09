“Made under Putin” in Russia to embarrass long second-class seats in the new cars
The country-aggressor Russia is worldwide known for innovative solutions in terms of infrastructure, which has generated a lot of humorous statements. Russian engineers scored this time.
Well-known Ukrainian political analyst Alexei Golobutsky on his page in Facebook published a photo of the new Russian cars, to sleep in which was too small.
Here a man lies on a bunk in the new second-class carriage. It is noteworthy that it was too short and the third long legs gets men outside of this place is simply closing the passage in the car.
Golubacki noted that the photo was taken in the new second-class carriage, which was presented in Sochi in late October. He stressed that the man in the photo is not six-foot basketball player and has quite a mean height of 183 cm.
At the end of the message, he sarcastically said that, these cars are likely to do within the parameters of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
Members agreed with the scientist and left numerous sarcastic comments under the post.
akcenty.com.ua