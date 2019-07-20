Madonna accused of racism because of pictures of her kids with watermelon

In storis in Instagram 60-year-old Madonna released pictures of their black foster daughters, twins Stella and Esther. She caught them with a piece of watermelon, which in the picture was part of their images. But this creative idea star users are not appreciated and criticised her, accusing him of racism.

Madonna, what is wrong with you?

Why Madonna plays with children in this way?

Madonna is racist

— puzzled Twitter users.

As it turned out, many favorite berry is the symbol of black Americans. So such footage has caused outrage among the public.

Free black people grew, ate, and sold watermelons and made them a symbol of their freedom. White Americans from the South, which threatened the newfound freedom of blacks, made this fruit a symbol of impropriety, laziness and undesirable appearance of black in public,

the article says publication the Atlantic.

Despite the fact that the pictures have already disappeared from the stories associated with the stars, the scandal is gaining momentum. The singer reviews on this subject have not yet given.

I must say that Madonna accused of racism not for the first time. In 2014 she published a picture of her son Rocco and commented on his offensive against blacks hashtag. Then she had to apologize for his actions.

I’m sorry if I offended someone by using that word. I didn’t want to offend anyone. I’m not racist,

she said.

