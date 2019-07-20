Madonna became a brunette for a new clip in “African” style (video)
In the Internet appeared the new video of the famous American singer Madonna for the song Batuka with her new album, Madame X. this writes the Daily Mail.
The publication notes that since then, the singer has announced the release of 14th Studio album, her new video appear one after another.
This time she found inspiration in the history of Guinea-Bissau, calling his new song in honor of local musical style.
Cape Verde called the birthplace of the slave trade. On this fact, the singer recalled in the beginning of the clip. Along with her in videos starring dark-skinned women of Portuguese musical ensemble Orquestra Batukadeiras.
In the frame of the Madonna dances with African rhythms on the ocean. In the crowd of women in white headscarves American star stands out in a contrasting way: for the video shoot she became a brunette.
The culture of Africa has long attracted the singer, and after the adoption of children from the southern African country of Malawi, her interest in everything what has a connection with their roots has only increased.
Sometimes, however, the behavior of the pop star’s controversial. For example, this week she was accused of racism because of pictures of foster children with watermelon.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Madonna revealed the secret, why is wearing a bandage on one eye.
