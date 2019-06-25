Madonna came to the show in a revealing way
June 25, 2019
60-year-old pop diva always chooses a bold outfit to be the center of attention.
Yesterday, Madonna was a guest on the evening show, Jimmy Fallon. She appeared in Frank outfit: in a shiny outfit with sequins, which consisted of a bodysuit with a sexy plunging neckline and sheer skirt with appliques.
Your daring bow she added fishnets, hat with veil, lots of jewellery on the hands, gloves with open fingers and black boots with heels. Madonna looked great.
We will remind, at the Billboard Music Awards Madonna performed on stage in a semi-transparent short lace dress with white inserts printed peas, sandals with high heels and fishnets.