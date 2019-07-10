Madonna changed the car electromotoric
American singer Madonna has decided to abandon the car in favor electromotoric. Ride on two-wheeled transport, the actress showed the video to Instagram.
In August, Madonna will celebrate his 61st birthday, but the singer is trying to stay in good shape, as well as monitors trends and keeps up with the times. This is reflected in the style of the star and its preferences, for example, recently she tried electromotoric, which is more environmentally friendly than traditional cars. A celebrity showed a video of the trip on the transport, by signing a movie with the words: “Madame – cyclist!”
Madonna boasts an impressive fleet of vehicles, the collection includes such models as the Maybach 62, Mercedes-Benz CLK and Audi A8 and many other cars. Celebrity adheres to a healthy lifestyle and often travels by Bicycle, teaching to their children.