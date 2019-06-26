Madonna has revealed the secret of why wearing a bandage on one eye
Since then, as an officially released album, it dramatically changed the image. Now she walks with a bandage covering one eye. Headband is not simple, it is decorated with precious stones.
Fans began to worry, I do not happened with the singer something, can health problem the eye. On the days Madge decided to appease the fans. She said patch, is a component of the image of Madame X – an alter ego of the singer in whose honor and was named the album.
“She’s a spy, who was injured on the job. Now she hides her damaged eyes from the world. She changes personality, travel the world, but invariably one of her eyes hidden from others”, — said the singer.
Madonna told how the nickname Madame X. it Turns out that in my youth it was called the dance teacher, Martha Graham, because Madonna was hard to besiege (probably in his youth, the singer liked to argue with the teacher).
By the way, in addition to the new highlights in the image, Madonna were well prepared for the tour. She made a number of successful procedures, including Botox injections and contouring, and before that probably a circular facelift. Although 60-year-old star explains his lovely appearance, that constantly wear makeup from my own line MDNA SKIN.