Madonna has supported Miley Cyrus accused of cheating
Parting 26-year-old Miley Cyrus and 29-year-old Liam Hemsworth haunted the public — this news has been discussed for that day. To speak on this occasion decided and 61-year-old Madonna, who in his Twitter posted a message in support of Junior colleagues.
Thank God! You’re human! The woman who lived. You have nothing to apologize for,
— she wrote.
Your message Madonna wrote after the official statement Cyrus. Yesterday the singer first commented on the breakup with her husband and said that was not cheating on her husband, as is written in the media.
The truth is, after reconciliation with Liam, I was faithful to him. Can agree with many of the remarks, but refused to acknowledge that my marriage ended due to cheating— wrote Miley said she still loves her husband.
The star, recall, is credited with an affair with her 30-year-old girlfriend Caitlin Carter, with whom she recently spent a vacation together in Europe.
Liam, who, according to insiders, the marriage was not exemplary behavior (he allegedly used drugs and alcohol), in turn, has filed divorce papers, despite the fact that close to a pair of sources believed that the couple will reconcile.
Recall that Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus got married at the end of last year. In General their romance, though with breaks to break up, lasted 10 years.