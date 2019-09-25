Madonna leaving from Lisbon, where he moved for a football career of his son
Two years ago, Madonna moved to Portugal. To exchange new York for Lisbon made her ambitions son: David Banda dreamed of playing professional football. Now the boy is 13 years old and he is in the football school of the local club Benfica. However, soon he will have to either change institution or to stay and live in Europe one.
As found by The Sun, Madonna has put up his luxurious mansion in Lisbon for sale and plans as soon as possible to move his family back to the United States. In 2017 Portugal became the main place of residence not only for the singer, but her other adopted children: 13-year-old mercy and 7-year-old twins Stella and Esther.
Sell Madonna going to the mansion of the XVIII century in the Moorish style that was previously purchased for more than $ 8 million. Square four-storeyed house is about 1500 square meters. It features 7 bedrooms, 3 living rooms, 5 bathrooms. Also on the plot there is a garden and pool.
I moved to Lisbon to be diligent mom of the young player. I wanted this life. I thought it would be an adventure. But in the end I just felt lonely without my friends got so bored,— shared his thoughts singer on one of the last concerts in the tour is The Madame X.
It should be noted that the full Madonna never lived in Lisbon. She shuttled between their homes in London, new York and Los Angeles.