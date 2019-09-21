Madonna offered me 20 million dollars to get pregnant — the NBA legend Dennis Rodman (photo)
The legendary American basketball player Dennis Rodman told a story about his relationship with pop Queen Madonna, alleging that singer offered him a crazy amount for the conception of a child.
The desire of stars to give birth to athlete, five-time NBA champion first wrote in his book Bad As I Wanna Be (“I Want to be the worst of all”), but now, in the program The Breakfast Club on the radio station Power 105.1 FM, Dennis has shared new details about it.
“One day in 1993 I was sitting in a casino in Las Vegas, when I out of new York called Madonna. She said, “Dennis, I’m ovulating”. I asked what it was. And in that moment I was trying to help her get pregnant. I replied that I’ll be there in five hours, and was asked to leave my table in a casino. I went to the airport, got on sent Madonna G5 private jet, flew to new York, went to her home, did my thing, went back to the airport, flew to Las Vegas and continued to play. This is a true story!” — told the 58-year-old Dennis Rodman.
The basketball player also admitted that Madonna offered him 20 million dollars if she gets pregnant from him, or rather, if having a baby.
Dennis Rodman and Madonna in the 1990s. the Growth of basketball — 201 cm, singer — 164 cm
By the way, the singer gave birth three years later — in 1996. Daughter Lourdes was born from Cuban fitness trainer Carlos Leon, who is younger than Madonna for eight years. Rodman suggested that Leon was also offered money.
In addition, during the interview Dennis did not agree that the affair with Madonna made him more famous: “In 1993, her career went down. She said that she met me, because I was a bad guy. I climbed the corporate ladder, and she went down.”
Now Madonna 61 years, she is the mother of six children, the youngest of whom is six years old. Rodman (by the way, a friend of the President of North Korea Kim Jong-UN) has been repeatedly married and has three children.
