Madonna shared photos from the day of birth of their daughters-twins
7-year-old Esther and Stella is clearly preparing for the new disney movie about the Princess of the underwater Kingdom.
Madame X, as it now likes to call himself in his personal blog Madonna, ready for the big tour on the new album. And even postponed for this reason the start of a musical tour in order to surprise fans. But not a single work: in between rehearsals Madame does not forget about families, for which also always ready to organize the whole show. The singer originally celebrated the birthday of their adopted daughters: twins Esther and Stella. For my seventh birthday girls decided to throw a pool party. Therefore the hero of the occasion was considered logical to dress up as mermaids.
However, this was not the only way, who chose Esther and Stella. The girls also tried on costumes Lady Bug and Super Cat: the heroes of a popular French cartoon “Lady Bug”. Birthday cake with the Eiffel tower was also decorated in this theme: it is Paris and the lives of Lady Bug, apparently favourite cartoon character girls.
Recall, twins Esther and Stella appeared in the life of the Madonna not so long ago: the singer adopted the girls in February 2017. Now she’s posting a photo with the daughters, and often takes them with him to rehearsals.