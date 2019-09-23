Madonna shocked fans at a concert in new York
A few days ago in new York started a big concert tour 61-year-old Madonna, which she organized in support of their new album, Madame X. the details about the show appeared online just before — and as it turned out, on this day, the singer managed to surprise even his most devoted fans.
According to witnesses, Madonna came on the scene much later than the stated time and got over it quite indifferent apology. In between songs the singer had a beer on stage and jokes on various topics. So, in one of his monologues Madonna made a snide joke to the address of the President of the United States Donald trump.
How do you call a man with a small penis? Donald Trump!
— appealed to the fans of Madonna.
The witnesses also noted that the singer was rather a bumptious type, stated that “every woman has the right to decide what to do with your body” and simulated sex on stage.
At some point Madonna brought to the stage with his three children and asked the seven year old daughter Stella, what she wants to say to the audience. After that, the girl spoke in support of the movement #MeToo acting against sexual violence and harassment.
By the way, before the concert, Madonna has banned the fans to film the show on the phones, so the network got a few shots from the first concert in the tour. To abandon the phone at the time of the concert the singer had proposed to her was the opportunity to “look into the eyes of each viewer.”