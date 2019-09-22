Madonna spoke about “the highlight” of their sophisticated image
The Queen of outrageous, exclusive and incomparable pop star Madonna is everything, so the shortcomings in their appearance not looking!
“The appearance is nonsense, you can modify it in accordance to what and how you want!,- says the star.
But instead, searching for flaws in the appearance of the “superstar” look forward to doing more. We think she is too thin, then it is considered too muscular, then criticize her thick and dark eyebrows! But mostly the singer fall from the cracks between the teeth, or as it is called diastema. This dental feature of the eyesore detractors when she appeared on stage. Like how so, how can an artist have such trouble with teeth? But the actress only laughed at their statements.
And never even thought to go to the doctors, that they realized she eliminate this defect, because it will deprive it of some features. Knowing the nature of this superstar, we can only imagine how she reacted to how in the early 90—ies came out in the version of the lustre of her perfect face retouched with a smile! She was just overwhelmed and to just leave this alone of course could not. She rolled her such a scandal that rattled much everywhere. And when the publisher gave it the award “person of year” — she even took. By the way, the star of your own teeth turned on your stylish accessory a superior image.
Thus, a few years ago she decided to handle them in a special jewelry – skinami and gilzai, which have special plates and inlaid with precious stones.
Starslife