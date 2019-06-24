Madonna thanked the blessed virgin, falling on his knees before her
At the moment Madonna is developing its new concert program, which she presented in the form of Madame X. the Singer shared his joy with fans, stating that the album took first place at the start in chat the Billboard 200 Albums chart. In this regard, she has published on his page in social network Instagram two pictures expressing their gratitude to all the fans who made this the successful debut of the new album possible. Without them the artist would not have achieved yet another recognition and success. Do not forget the singer and the spiritual, she fell to her knees on the sidewalk, thanks to the virgin. In addition, the owner of the account showed a picture with the statue of the Holy Bible.
Netizens congratulated the idol and asked celebrity compliments. Many in admiration wondered how the actress manages to a 61-year-old age to maintain appeal by staying on top of show business. Some even suggested that the singer is a member of a secret society possessing secret knowledge, allowing to prolong youth.