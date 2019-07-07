Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon is marrying her boyfriend
Madonna’s daughter 22-year-old Lourdes Leon is married to photographer Jonathan Apollo. The pair managed two years to hide his affair.
“Lourdes and Jonathan love each other, so I decided to take the relations to a new level. Different status and public opinion will not prevent the couple to be together. Madonna endorsed the choice of his daughter and promised to attend the ceremony,” an insider told reporters “StarHit”.
Apollo born in a simple family. Young man enjoys skateboarding and photography. His mother works as a hairdresser. The couple resides in a rented apartment in new York. The heiress to Madonna makes a living acting in commercials and taking part in shows. Now the lovers are preparing for the wedding, which is likely to take place behind closed doors.