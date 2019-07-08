Madonna’s daughter showed her boyfriend
22-year-old daughter of Madonna preparing for the wedding with skateboarder.
Two-year romantic relationship with Lourdes Leon and Jonathan Puglia, which the couple kept secret, go to the next level. It seems that soon we will have a wedding.
He is an unknown guy from the streets of Ohio, who enjoys photography in his spare time, famously rides a skateboard. She is the heiress Queen of pop music, an exotic beauty, preferring a solitary life. Friends of Jonathan Puglia and Lures Leonie assured that the lovers are from completely different worlds, but the couple proves the opposite for the past two years.
Headstrong Lourdes at the age of 22 knows what she wants: and it’s not fame and popularity, which throughout his life bathes her mother, the legendary Madonna. Unlike the artist, who deliberately turns his life into one never-ending concert, Ms. Leon was not accustomed to expose all for show.
The girl is clearly not going to follow in the footsteps of his star mother, as it often happens in a creative family. She spends studying and only occasionally takes part in fashion shootings. About my personal life 22-year-old Lourdes is also known not much: from time to time notice in the company of friends, and even a couple of times paparazzi caught her walking with a mysterious stranger.
This cavalier was Jonathan Puglia, which is Madonna’s daughter secretly Dating for two years. According to friends of Lourdes, in a short time we will have a wedding. The preparation for the celebration the girl also did not declassify, so the official date is not known.
According to the source, Jonathan and Lourdes started Dating back in 2017 on vacation. Soon Leon got acquainted with the family of the skateboarder and made a very good impression on his mother — 55-year-old hairdresser named Lori.
“Lourdes and Jonathan just adore each other. All think they are the perfect couple, despite their very different backgrounds. Even Madonna endorses the choice of his daughter. Despite this, the families of the lovers have little in common, so it is unlikely they will often communicate,” shared a source for publication Radar Online.