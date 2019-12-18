Madrid have released a bright announcement of the match against Barcelona (video)
December 18, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
“Barcelona” – “Real”
Real Madrid in its official Twitter posted a videoanonsa the transferred match 10-go tour of the championship of Spain with “Barcelona” on “Kamp Nou”.
Naturally, it shown only goals real.
In footage captured of the legend of the club of Madrid – Raul, Ronaldo and, of course, Zinedine Zidane.
It is noteworthy that in the video is not present Cristiano Ronaldo.
Match “Barcelona” – “real” will be held today and begin at 21.00 on Kiev.