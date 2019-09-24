Maduro flew to Putin: the network got photos
Nicolas Maduro, still calling himself the President of Venezuela, has unexpectedly arrived in Russia. Rumors that the planned departure of Maduro in Moscow appeared the evening of September 23rd, and the next day Maduro shared pictures as he meets Russian delegation.
According to Maduro, the main purpose of the trip was the meeting with Vladimir Putin.
Venezuelan politician said he wants to strengthen “good and respectful relationship between the two peoples.” And brotherhood with Russia should become a basis for the future prosperity of Venezuela.
Recall that in Venezuela, from January 2019 established the actual dual power. Parliament speaker Huang Guido declared himself interim President, Nicolas Maduro has refused to resign. Guido podderzhivaetsya States and the European Union. For Maduro stood Russia, China, Turkey and Cuba. According to some reports, it was under the influence of instructions from the Kremlin, Maduro left Venezuela, fled to Cuba, and stayed at home.
The Russian President thus categorically denies Russia’s military presence in Venezuela and the impact on Maduro. According to Putin, Maduro is the President, he manages all of the Russian leadership does not need.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter