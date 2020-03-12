‘Mafia’ in Russian and parade on the St. Patrick’s Day: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (March 13-15)
What: Interactive exhibition of Antarctic dinosaurs
When: Friday-Sunday, March 13-15
Where: Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, 900 W Exposition Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Read more: the exhibition tells the story of paleontologists and their expeditions to Antarctica in search of fossils under the ice. This exhibition allows you to follow in the footsteps of scientists and researchers who for centuries carried out the expedition in search of a rare dinosaur that existed only on this frozen continent.
All visitors will be able to take part in the journey. Excavations a practical, tangible examples and multimedia touch screens take visitors behind the scenes showing what really looks like these expeditions.
Also all waiting for the portal that will take guests to the millions of years ago. The temperature in Antarctica was higher, and the ice was not there. In this majestic lost world, visitors can see the habitat of various unique dinosaurs, among which the newly discovered, yet unnamed two new species.
Cost: $0-29
What: Exhibition of modified toys
When: Friday-Sunday, March 13-15
Where: Start Los Angeles, 2270 Venice Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90006
More info: This is a great chance to see your favorite toys from the other side. The exhibition features more than 100 exhibits. They are all unique and modified with humor, most interactive. The exhibition presents copies in human growth, where you can go and feel like a real toy.
Cost: $10
What: PaleyFest in Los Angeles
When: Friday-Sunday, March 13-15
Where: Paley Center for Media 465 N Beverly Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Read more: Paley Fest — an annual festival of exclusive episodes, clips and panel discussions with actors, creators of the most popular television show. This year the show includes screenings, events and discussions about The Mandalorian, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Schitt”s Creek, Modern Family, Star Trek: Picard and other shows.
Cost: $25
What: Night of art in Pasadena
When: Friday, March 13, from 18:00
Where: bus Routes and the list of participating museums at the link.
Read more: Once a year in Pasadena to the Museum’s collections and the performances, but only at night. Take advantage of the free Shuttle buses between the highly specialized facilities and local institutions such as the Norton Simon Museum, the Pacific Asia Museum and the Museum of California art in Pasadena.
Cost: Free
What: film Screening the Friday the 13th/”Jason X”
When: Friday, March 13, from 14:00
Where: New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036
More info: “Jason X” (Jason X) — American 2001 slasher film directed by James Isaac, the tenth from the series about Jason Voorhees.
The film tells the story of how in 2010, Jason Voorhees is captured by the United States government. After several unsuccessful attempts to kill him, it was decided to place Jason in cryogenic stasis. In the year 2455, Jason found space archaeologists who came to the now deserted “Ground 1”. They did not even suspect what awaits them when to unfreeze his body. Can the space technologies of the future to resist the blood lust for Jason.
Cost: $8
What: Festival of whales in Dana point
When: Saturday-Sunday, 14-15 March
Where: the Festival has several locations, a list of activities each of them is the link.
Read more: every spring, thousands of gray whales and their babies migrating North, sailing close to the coast of California, in connection with than in Dana point is the festival.
The event include parades, street fairs, concerts, exhibitions, tours and more.
Cost: Free
What: Festival of nature in Los Angeles
When: Saturday-Sunday, 14-15 March
Where: Natural History Museum, Exposition Park 900 Exposition Blvd Los Angeles 90007
Read more: Museum of natural history holds its annual festival of nature walks in the green places in Los Angeles, morning tours, where you can listen to the birds singing, as well as concerts and presentations on the theme of nature.
The festival opens its doors to anyone interested in the “wild” side of Los Angeles. Say Hello to the possum, have lunch with a rattlesnake and take a stroll with the desert tortoise. The Museum staff are ready to answer your questions about snails, bugs, birds — all about the nature of the city. Both days will be filled with presentations, practical exercises and presentations.
Cost: $14
What: parade on the St. Patrick’s Day
When: Saturday, March 14, from 11:00
Where: Downtown Hermosa Beach, Pier Ave, Los Angeles 90254
Read more: St. Patrick’s Day — the world’s most popular Irish holiday. Residents of Los Angeles propose to dress in something green and head to the parade to see leprechauns, listen to Irish music, fun and dance.
The parade starts near City Hall on Valley Drive, will run through the Pier Avenue and ends at the corner of Hermosa Avenue and 10th Street.
Cost: Free
What: “Mafia” in Russian
When: Sunday, March 15, from 18:00
Where: The Auld Dubliner, 2497 Park Ave, Tustin, CA 92782
Read more: Psychological game “Mafia” has fascinated many around the world. It is a total culture known as “Killer”, “Werewolf” and “witch Hunt”. This entertaining role-playing game is quickly gaining popularity among young and Mature men and women of all nationalities. There is speculation that this game used to teach the agents of the KGB in the Soviet Union.
Cost: From $20
What: The Concert Of Konstantin Emma
When: Sunday, March 15, from 18:00
Where: The Grandstand, 4201 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92105
More info: Author-performer of songs Konstantin ERM will present both new and already beloved songs. He will be accompanied by musicians from Moscow, Alexander Pokidchenko and Karen Barseghyan. Great place to have fun to end your weekend.
Cost: From $15
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what's happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
