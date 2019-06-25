Magical and important letter of wishes: what to expect in the near future
Miracles in life do happen and they happen in such little magic envelopes.
In our lives a little bit of magic is simply vital. No matter how old you are — heart still believes in miracles.
To get rid of a bad mood and melancholy, I offer you a magic letter that you were sent from above.
You need to listen to yourself and open your envelope. Which one is yours? It is you who must choose.
Sure that the contents of the letter will lift your mood and maybe even inspire to new achievements.
1. Envelope with rose. This letter is sent to all the creative and romantic nature. It tell me that your life soon will sparkle with new bright colors. Higher power is recommended to be careful. Next to you hovering your chance for success. Not provocante it. He abruptly changed your life
2. Envelope with a heart. In your life in the next month will break the romance and passion. Love will follow you closely.Your feelings will play. You’ll literally be able to fly. This may be a new acquaintance, a proposal or a surprise from a loved one. Specifically, it will show the next 4 weeks.
3. An envelope with a green bow. In your life more or less settled. But we can’t relax. Soon you expect pleasant events that will charge you with positive energy for a long time. In your life starts on a white stripe. So go for it!
4. An old envelope. This letter of wisdom. You will be able to solve soybean problems and to finish the case. In two weeks you will have a great opportunity to relax. Also, you will be fully rewarded for their efforts and labors. Enjoy, you deserve it!
5. A red envelope. The coin on the envelope promises you financial profit. You began a period of financial prosperity and good luck. You will be taken to the custody of the fin. contracts, purchases and business. The main thing — to spend those cash flows intelligently. Then they will triple.