Magna will make electric cars more powerful and cheaper
Magna has developed a more powerful and affordable motor.
The canadian-Austrian manufacturer of autocomponents Magna received a grant from the U.S. Department of energy to develop and “automatic” evaluation of advanced technology of electric motors for propulsion of a new generation. Magna will use his experience in the field of powertrains, electronics and electric cars to create high performance motor car of the class high-power and less expensive for compared to modern motors.
The objective of the project is the development of the electric motor, which is two times cheaper and eight times the power density, while providing a peak power of 125 kW is how to pack 50 liters of milk in half-liter container.
“The mission of Magna is to make the impossible possible by addressing some of the challenges of the automotive industry. Reducing dependence on rare-earth magnets solves two key problems for faster access to electrification — sources of supply and cost,” said Swami Kotagiri, Magna’s chief technologist.
The project will combine exclusive technology of electric motors with the transmission and inverter as part of the overall electronic system of the actuator. The project scope includes the development and use of innovative materials, technologies cooling technologies winding, simulation models and control methods and optimization. Design for automotive standards and inexpensive production using integrated structure design Magna is another key element of the project. Electromotive technologies will be presented to the US DOE for evaluation in 2021.