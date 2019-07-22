Magnetic storm in August: the Ukrainians are in for two a hard day

But keep in mind that space weather can suddenly and dramatically change.

In August, the strongest magnetic storms are not expected. This is evidenced by the forecast of the Laboratory of x-ray astronomy of the Sun. However badly we can’t relax in the beginning of the month will be two days with strong geomagnetic disturbances, but before the storm will not come.

Ukraine on 29 July will cover a magnetic storm average power. Small small fluctuations in the magnetic field will be fixed 21, 25, 26 and 28 July.

This is evidenced by the Space Environment Center, NOAA & U.S. Air Force and the Laboratory of x-ray astronomy of the sun, TESIS.

On the background of magnetic storms meteozavisimye some people may experience weakness, nervous tension, headache and migraine. It is not recommended to eat fatty, spicy, salty food. You can drink soothing teas with mint or lemon balm.

Reaction to magnetic storms most often individual, but their effects especially affects people with poor health.

Help

Doctors also advise to consume more vitamin C. it is Recommended to avoid alcohol and high blood pressure should drink more water. Ought to walk more and to have on hand a first aid kit. People age better to refrain from long trips to this day.

In addition, we recommend to keep on hand a prescription cure chronic diseases, because in these times of yore usually aggravated. Also, do not linger long at the TV or gadgets while before going to sleep it is better to walk in the fresh air.

Will also be a threat meteogram days before and some days after – since strong fluctuations can be accompanied by a prolonged deterioration of health.

So, pay attention to health and listen to your is on 5 and 6 August.

Magnetic storm: the impact on human