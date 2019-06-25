Mail Mail.ru canceled the entrance for the permanent passwords
Russian IT company Mail.Ru Group announced the cancellation of the entry in the permanent password in the mail Mail.ru. Users provide other authentication methods, reports RIA “Novosti” with reference to the press service of the company.
In particular, users will be able to log into your email account using OTPs, which will be sent via SMS to the phone or push notifications.
Company representatives believe that this measure will improve data security, as the temporary password harder to guess or peek as to authorize it only once.
In Mail.ru plan to introduce other ways of authentication and completely abandon the password in the email. Instead, they can be used the facial recognition system, fingerprints, or a physical device.
“Often, email is the key to all other services of the user, so the concern about mailbox security is critical. In the future, innovation will significantly increase the security of the mail, because if the password is missing then it is impossible to lose or pick up,” said Vice-President Anna Artamonova Group.
Earlier Mail.Ru Group spoke about the launch of its voice assistant “Marusya”. A virtual assistant can perform a search on the Internet to tell us the weather, play music, and perform many other functions.