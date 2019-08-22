Main “cosmonaut” Putin has shown a new “miracle” technology
The head of the Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, visited the youth forum in Pyatigorsk, where he was shown dancing the robot in a fur hat.
The corresponding video was posted open access on YouTube.
So, on record it is visible as the robot height of about 25-30 cm, dressed in a white coat and hat, performs the dance moves.
That exhibit showed the head of the space Agency of the Russian Federation it became known from messages of the local press. According to the journalists, the robot is able to perform exceptionally lezginka.
“Members of the North Caucasian youth forum “Mashuk-2019”, which is being held in Pyatigorsk, showed the General Director of state Corporation “Rosatom” Dmitry Rogozin robot in a fur hat who dances… attention!!! lezginka!”, reads the caption to the video.
Later it became known that participants may not have designed the robot, and acquired it in the online store. Country version of “dancer” – USA. This was told the head of the Fab Lab Alania Inga of Tauri.
“Robots purchased in the online store in America. Assembled it themselves, and the kids were so funny to program. Dmitry Olegovich liked it, he laughed and said, “keep it up!”, she said.