Main Ontario court of justice today decides on the legality of the Federal carbon tax (PHOTO)

Ontario superior court of justice makes a decision on the legality of the carbon collection by the Federal government.

The government Doug Ford challenged the constitutionality of the law on carbon pricing before a panel of five judges in April.

The lawyers from the province argued that the liberal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had exceeded its authority by applying this measure.

Ottawa, for its part, argued that climate change represents a direct threat and is a matter of national importance.

The Federal government stated that its decision: the introduction of a tax on gasoline and fossil fuels –does not violate the jurisdiction of the province.

In the past month, the Saskatchewan court of Appeal sided with Ottawa in a similar dispute.

The Federal government claims that tax in Ontario is now four cents per liter of gasoline, it is a regulatory fee designed to change attitudes in favor of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Progressive-conservative Ontario government calls the fee an illegal tax that, according to them, is another violation of the Constitution.

Within four days of submission of documents Ontario insisted that the law “On the pricing of damages from greenhouse gas emissions” undermines cooperative federalism, allowing the Ottawa to break the boundary between Federal and provincial spheres of government.

Provincial lawyers said the appeals court that the Federal government ultimately will have the right to regulate almost all aspects of life: for example, when you can drive a car, where you can live, or can you have a wood burning fireplace. They also claimed that the province has its own strategy of solving the problem of climate change.

For their part, Federal lawyers argued that the province’s exaggerating. The law, according to them, will not lead to the extension of constitutional powers and gives Ottawa carte Blanche to regulate issues that relate directly to the provincial jurisdiction.

Federal lawyers have argued that the law, which came into force on 1 April, was a legitimate response to potentially catastrophic climate change.

Currently, the law only applies to four provinces: Ontario, Manitoba, new Brunswick and Saskatchewan, which, according to Ottawa, do not meet national standards.

A total of 14 representatives of various associations, among whom were a single province, indigenous groups and environmental and business organizations participated in the process to protect or attack on Federal law, most of them supported the direction of Ottawa. Indigenous groups, for example, emphasized its vulnerability to global warming, which, according to them, could destroy their way of life.

Some observers said that the problem Ontario has more to do with politics than with the environment.

Regardless of whose position will prevail on Friday, the issue is expected to be ultimately resolved in the Supreme court of the country. The Supreme Court of Canada has already stated that it will consider the claim of Saskatchewan in December, after the October Federal election.