Main striker of the national team of Ukraine will miss up to 3 months due to injury
January 20, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Roman Yaremchuk
Forward of “Ghent” and the national team of Ukraine Roman Yaremchuk will not be able to play the next two or three months, according to HLN.
Because of damage to the Achilles tendon Ukrainian January 19 underwent surgery.
Head coach of “Ghent” Yess Thorup nevertheless hopes that Yaremchuk will be able to help the team in the play-offs of Belgium.
This season, Yaremchuk spent 30 matches for “Ghent”, scoring 17 goals and giving 4 assists.
Earlier it was reported that “Gent” has determined the amount that is willing to sell Yaremchuk.