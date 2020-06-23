Maintenance of land: in Gosgeokadastre called the current indicators
As of 22 June was 29 thousand plots, and total received 34.8 thousand registration applications.
“As of June 22, 2020 in the State land cadastre included information about 21.7 million land plots with a total area of 43.8 million ha (last week — 27,2 thousand novopodmoskovnyj land area of 26.7 thousand ha), including 14.5 million land plots of agricultural purpose with a total area of 31.4 million hectares”, — is spoken in the message.
About it reports a press-service of Gosgeokadastr.
It is noted that the process of entering information into the State land cadastre concerning the administrative-territorial units: of the total number of settlements on the territory of Ukraine according to statements of local authorities submitted data on 7399 boundaries of administrative territorial units and normative monetary evaluation 3430 settlements.
“To state cadastral registrars received 34.8 thousand of applications on registration of land. Was 29.0 per thousand land plots, including 29.9 thousand statements generated by certified engineers-surveyors online and was 23.9 per thousand land plots. In General the main offices of Gosgeokadastr for the period from 16 to 22 June 2020 through tspap issued by 20.1 thousand extracts, in particular extracts of 9.7 thousand, ordered on the official website of Gosgeokadastr,” — said in the message.
As previously reported, the Gosgeokadastr provides free access to a digital map 1:100 000 with display of the geographic names register.
