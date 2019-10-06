Maisie Williams told how the shooting of “Game of thrones” has had on her life
Viewers of “Game of thrones” (Game of Thrones) had the opportunity to see how Maisie Williams is growing up right on the screen. In the series, which was released back in 2011 and ended in 2019, the actress played the role of Arya stark. In a new interview for Vogue’s 22-year-old star explained that playing the same character for such a long time influenced her body image. The actress had to wear a tight breast corsets. This experience girl called “shameful” and “terrible.”
About the second or third season my body began to change, and I became feminine. But Arya was still trying to masquerade as a boy. I had very short hair, make-up artists were constantly covered me with mud and visually made my nose wider, I looked manly. They also pulled my chest to hide that she grew up. It was horrible for six months to wear corsets. I was ashamed,
— shared Macey.
Now Macy is glad that can look the way she wants to emphasize the waist and make your body the way it is. The last time Williams picks a more feminine outfits and regularly attends shows in the fashion weeks (in this year she was spotted at Givenchy and Thom Browne).
Also, she admitted that now her boyfriend, Director public Affairs Reuben Selby, helping her with the styling, and she appreciates that he accompanies her to social events because she doesn’t really like to pose for photographers.