Major European low-cost airline prepares to launch flights to Ukraine
The company received the right for EasyJet flights from Italy to Ukraine until the end of October. The first low-cost carrier will come to the Ukrainian market.
British airline EasyJet, which is one of the largest low-cost airlines of Europe, plans to start flights to Ukraine in the fall of 2020. The airline requested and received rights to fly from Italy to Ukraine until the end of October 2020. On Tuesday, August 11, according to Аvianews.com.
According to official information, the aviation authorities of Italy, ENAC, EasyJet has got the rights for the flights from Italy to Ukraine until the end of October 2020. A list of routes not yet specified, but there is information that the airline will be able to perform in Ukraine 12 weekly flights. The rights feature, on 23 July, the Austrian unit of EasyJet — EasyJet Airline Europe GmbH.
Previously, the low-cost airline EasyJet has never flown to Ukraine, and the former Soviet Union worked only on the Russian market by 2016.
in Ukraine nachalovskoe fee for departure passengers.Per passenger departing from an airport of Ukraine, will take legal costs, and will charge for every ton sent or arriving cargo.
