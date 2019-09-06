Major French airline canceled all flights: what happened
The second largest French airline Aigle Azur plans to cancel all flights starting from Friday evening, September 6, in an attempt to find some people to absorb for the sake of the company. This is stated in the message of the company.
Aigle Azur has previously warned that some flights will be cancelled, and ticket sales have been suspended since September 10, the day after the deadline for submission of bids for the purchase of airline, writes “European true”.
“The company’s financial position and related operating difficulties do not allow us to provide the flight after PM on 6 September”, — said in a message to employees.
“If you plan a flight after September 6, 2019, regardless of the departure airport, the flight will be cancelled. You will have to purchase another return ticket”, — said the carrier.
Note that half of Aigle Azur are destinations in Algeria, last year the company received income in the amount of 300 million euros after transporting about 1.9 million passengers.
But it was not enough to compensate for large losses that last month forced the airline to announce plans to sell its Portuguese routes, competitor Vueling.
The largest shareholder of Aigle Azur is a Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, which owns Hainan Airlines, with a 49-percent stake. David Milman, an American entrepreneur, among the companies which include JetBlue and TAP Air Portugal, owns 32%, and the French businessman Gerard Hoa 19%.
What will happen to Kiev flights operated on the route Kiev-Paris three times a week, is unclear, but passengers with tickets should be ready for changes in plans.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, at the end of July due to strikes in the aviation sector Italy airline Ernest Airlines otmenili several flights from Ukraine.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter