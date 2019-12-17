Major sea ports of Ukraine will give in concession
The Ministry of infrastructure of Ukraine is planning in 2020 to begin preparations for the concession of the four ports, said infrastructure Minister Vladislav Crickley during the presentation of the report “approaches to the management model of “port-landlord” in Ukraine” in Kiev.
According to the Minister, quoted by interfax, in preparation for the concession in 2020, the pre-selected ports “Mariupol”, “Berdyansk”, “Black”, and part of the Odessa seaport.
“Of course, this is only the beginning. We will continue to promote the model of concession to other ports”, — said the Minister.