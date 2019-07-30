Makarevich wrote a powerful song about the Riot police to disperse the protests in Moscow (video)
Known for his opposition views Russian rock musician, founder of the group “time Machine” Andrei Makarevich has dedicated a new song to the opposition protests in Moscow on July 27.
The video he posted in his Facebook.
Tell me, Archangel, Riot Atlanta,
Encased in armor, like starship troopers,
Terribly armed,
Why are you so dressed up?
I know, why do you have a walkie-talkie, helmet,
And caustic in the spray gas?
Tell me what you black mask
With slits for eyes?
It is possible that you before the eye
Draw yourself a dazzling Zorro,
Which in fact is ready
Watering unreasonable enemies.
Maybe the mask is needed as a warning,
To know that people, wearing masks,
The order came to protect,
And not inclined to joke.
Probably, all the way. Only I guess
The task of the mask is a little different:
She is not to be seen,
When you feel ashamed.
Becomes embarrassed and hurt, and sorry
Peel unarmed rubber stick
And after sitting in the building
On them to testify.
Otvetstvuet before the heavenly father,
You mask will not cover the face
There are ways to hide there,
When called to account.
And not to bring up in the Lord’s eyes,
You will chant, “did, like, order,
Questions to the battalion commander, say, to bath”…
But this answer is not gonna cut it.
Recall that during the protests for free elections to the Moscow city Duma on 27 July were detained 1373 people, including more than 150 left for the night in the police Department. Before the action of the security forces in advance was placed in a prison of one of the opposition leaders Alexei Navalny, who later was urgently hospitalized with unknown allergic reaction.
