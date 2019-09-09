“Make Hong Kong great again”: the protesters in Hong Kong asked trump about the help
In Hong Kong, outside the U.S. Consulate gathered the participants of the democratic movement, which appealed to President Donald Trump with the request, BBC reports.
In the hands of some of them banners with the inscription “President trump, save Hong Kong” and “Make Hong Kong great again”.
The protests continued for 13 weeks, did not subside, despite the fact that the Hong Kong administration has agreed with one of the main demands of the opposition and withdrew a controversial bill on extradition of the accused on the territory of the PRC.
Beijing has repeatedly warned foreign powers from interfering in its internal Affairs.
The crowd in front of the American Consulate, the participants of the protest March waving American flags and called on the US to “liberate Hong Kong from China.”
They are asking US to accept the proposed by Senate Democrats, “the Law of human rights and democracy in Hong Kong”.
This law , if adopted ,will require the US administration annual confirmation of Autonomous status in this former British colony for the preservation of the special conditions for trade with Hong Kong.
It also provides for the imposition of sanctions against Chinese officials responsible for the suppression of civil liberties in Hong Kong.
What the demonstrators demand?
Campaign of protests in defense of democracy began in Hong Kong with the requirement to withdraw from the legislative Council a bill which provided for the extradition of suspects in crimes from Hong Kong to mainland China, which has a different jurisdiction and the system of criminal law.
After the demonstrations, which involved hundreds of thousands of people, the Hong Kong authorities in June suspended the process of discussion of the bill, and last week refused him.
However, the protests have not stopped parties democratic movement has put forward new requirements, which are reduced to four points:
- the refusal of the authorities of the symbol of protests by the term “mass riots”;
- Amnesty for all detained protesters;
- an independent investigation of facts of ill-treatment by the police with the protesters;
- the introduction of democratic elections of heads of administration and the legislative Council.
Some of the opposition figures are also calling for the resignation of the current head of administration Carrie Lam, accusing her that she is acting on orders from Beijing authorities.
At certain moments the protests took a violent and accompanied by acts of violence.
On Saturday this week, some members of the democratic opposition tried to break into the building of the international airport of Hong Kong. However, the police has imposed control all trains and buses going to the airport, allowing access only to passengers holding tickets for a flight.
Late Saturday night between protesters and police broke out, clashes, and in the city to disperse the demonstrators used tear gas.
Intervene if the United States?
Some members of the democratic movement in Hong Kong rely on US support despite the fact that the President trump spoke about the President of China, XI Jinping as the “great leader who enjoys the support of his people.”
“I have no doubt that if President XI wants to quickly and humanely solve the problem of Hong Kong, he will be able to do it,” — wrote in mid-August in his tweet the President trump.
On Saturday, U.S. Secretary of defense mark Esper stated that China should exercise restraint in this situation.
He urged the Chinese authorities to negotiate with the protesters to overcome differences.
However, Chinese authorities don’t just warn against outside interference in domestic Chinese Affairs, and directly accused US and Britain of pandering to the protests.
Earlier the US state Department issued a recommendation to the American citizens, arriving in Hong Kong, which States that “citizens and US diplomats become targets of government propaganda campaign on the part of Chinese authorities, who falsely accuse US of fomenting the protests in Hong Kong”.