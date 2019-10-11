Make it a rule! 5 morning habits of healthy
To improve health and health in General will help you a few simple morning rituals. They are extremely simple and will not require a lot of time. Most importantly, do not forget that to get a result in all important regularity of action!
If you have started to do, do it every day and no excuses. Will take the morning of procedure not more than 5 minutes, but the benefits for the body will bring a lot.
For procedures you will need: plain water, lemon, honey, activated charcoal and hydrogen peroxide.
1. Tongue cleaning
The teeth in the morning clean? I hope so :). We must follow a rule before that, clean language. This people have known since ancient times. Avicenna in the 10th century wrote about this procedure as one of the most important in their treatises, and Indian yogis have done this long before.
What does brushing your tongue?
1. Through the surface of the tongue from the body removes toxins. Plus there is accumulated bacteria that saliva can then be transferred to the teeth and gums causing different ailments.
2. Bacteria on the tongue and toxins – a common cause of bad breath.
3. You free from plaque taste buds and are more subtle to feel the taste of food. By the way, a good scraper can be made from plastic machine for shaving. Just remove the shaver and the rest use as a scraper.
2. Drink a glass of hot water
The next important procedure in the morning is drinking a glass of hot water with a small amount of lemon juice. The procedure is simple.
3. A spoon of honey before meals
The following usefulness. Minutes five minutes before Breakfast, eat a teaspoon of honey and follow with water. Prerequisite: med should be good. First natural (this is often a problem in the city, you can buy a lot of things like honey), and secondly not very old, and not candied.