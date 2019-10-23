Makeup by Kylie Jenner, games and gala dinner: how Kim Kardashian celebrated the birthday
October 21, Kim Kardashian turned 39 years old. The reality star decided to mark this event in advance — yesterday she threw a party in a mansion in palm springs with your best friends.
Mother of many children, published in Instagram a few storys on video, she showed how Kylie Jenner does her makeup (of course, using cosmetics Beauty KKW), and the other showed a beautifully set table. It was decorated in gold letters with the inscription “happy birthday, Kim”, two bundles of balloons, pink party hats and funny sunglasses.
Despite the fact that the party was held in the home of Kris Jenner, her heart, as she, along with her 38-year-old lover, Corey Gamble attended the wedding of Jennifer Lawrence with cook Maroni in one of the most luxurious mansions of Rhode island.
It seems that after dinner, Kim and her friends had fun fun game “Cards against all”. The morning Kardashian shared a video in which she sunbathes by the pool and then gives her friends and sisters (40-year-old Courtney and 35-year-old Chloe) sets underwear own brand Skims.
So, on my birthday all my friends open their gift boxes, which included underwear and fragrances from Skims!
she said in the stories.