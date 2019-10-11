Makeup must: Loboda no makeup scared of fans (photo)
Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, which often acts in Russia, surprised fans photo without makeup.
Loboda, which is three days did not appear in social networks, has alarmed its subscribers with silence, but now reassured: all right, flew on vacation-reboot.
The message Loboda attached some pictures without makeup. However, I used the filter.
But if netizens commented admiringly photo of Alla Pugacheva without makeup, the pictures of her “successor” they did not like.
“That moment when the naturalness is ugly”, “to Paint is still necessary!!! And all!” “I’m scared. Reply”, write the commentators.
Others reacted to the photo condescendingly: “Well, nothing so natural”, “Beautiful without makeup”, — they wrote, and also note that Quinoa is similar to cher.
We will remind, earlier Loboda flew to Kiev, to make the figure more slender.
