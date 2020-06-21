Makogon: Russia wants to destroy even the theoretical possibility of transit of gas through Ukraine in the future
“Gazprom” has begun to dismantle the pipes on its territory, in which the gas is supplied to the border with Ukraine, in fact, they want to destroy even the theoretical possibility of transit of gas through Ukraine in the future. About it in interview Oilpoint said the head of the operator GTS Sergey Makogon.
Answering the question, not does it exclude a variant of a small transit — use system for targeted purchasing by the Europeans, he said, “If the right opportunity — we are always ready to provide transit”.
“Yes, power will be less, but we can do small volumes of transit — 20-30 billion cubic meters. He will be operated on the same pipe, which will go inland transportation.
That “Gazprom” has begun to dismantle the pipes on its territory, in which the gas is supplied to the border with Ukraine is a problem, but we sway especially can not. In fact, they want to destroy even the theoretical possibility of transit of gas through Ukraine in the future,” he added.
The price of imported gas fell below $100
Earlier it was reported that a bipartisan group of support for Ukraine in the House of representatives called on Secretary of state Mike Pompeo together with Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin to apply previously approved by Congress and the US President of sanctions against companies STIF and MRTS whose vessels Russia seems to be planning to use to complete the “Nord stream-2”.
telegraf.com.ua