Makron is lobbying for the completion of the European football Championships, media
Emmanuel macron and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe
The President of France Emmanuel macron opposed to other European national Championships top 5: England, Italy, Germany and Spain was played out, according to Le Parisien.
According to the source, the President is negotiating with their colleagues and insist on the early completion of the Championships to prevent a second wave of the spread of coronavirus.
And these bilateral talks seem to be fruitful. On the eve Minister of sport of Italy, Vincenzo Spadafora, said on television his country that “the decisions of other countries such as France, could push Italy also followed this line, which can be a European line.”
Note that the championship of France finished ahead of schedule, and Euro Cup places are already distributed almost.