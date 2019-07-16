Male married: choose the husband’s Zodiac Sign
Many women for a long time are in search of the man of her dreams. But how do you know how to show itself a particular man in marriage? This will help to figure out astrology. Let’s learn how on the basis of Zodiac signs men behave field wedding.
Men-Arieses will become great husbands for women who can not live without the praise and admiration in its address. But sometimes they do not pay enough attention to his wife, as it is often busy work. If they feel attention from his lady, love and care, it will be more aim towards family. They will appreciate a cosiness in the house and good cooking skills of his wife. Every man-Aries forms the concept of separation of duties around the house. If it considers, for example, that the repairs in the house – this activity is purely a female, his wife is not worth to argue such is to be the wife of Aries.
Men-Taurus, according to astrologers, are the ideal husbands. Usually, if they marry, it is once and for life. They are very economic and demand the same from their spouses. “Everything in the house” – it’s about them. Men of this Zodiac sign out of my skin come out, but will not allow their wife and children were starving. It’s true men who are ready for family happiness for many victims. Their only downside is restraint and a rare expression of feelings. Wife Taurus it may seem that her man does not love her. But it’s not just Taurus men are not used to violently Express their emotions.
Men Gemini, as a rule, very caring and attentive to his wife. In family life they value ease, so do not expect that they will show responsibility. Men Gemini in marriage is unfaithful, they often lack diversity, everyday life relations oppresses them. They don’t like clarify the relationship and quarrels, and all the conflicts I try to resolve peacefully.
Men Cancers make excellent husbands for those women who are dreaming to create a strong family for life. They are caring, attentive and responsible. Their main goal is to create maximum comfort in the home, to provide for his family and to make surprises to my beloved. Crayfish is calm and not demanding men, who don’t so much need for happiness.
Men-Lions can manifest itself in marriage as the real tyrants. From his wife they will always require overwhelming love and support. It is important to feel the support and associate beside him. Such criticism husband perceived very painful, but he has high requirement to the spouse. The Lions men are good lovers and generous patrons. In marriage they have to feel themselves leaders, and the wife is always obliged to listen to their opinion.
Men-Virgo usually manifest themselves in marriage like caring teachers. Any inexperienced and not economic women, they will be able to make the ideal wife. Girls like to indicate, to teach and to lead his chosen. For them, the important component of domestic family life. There is no comfort in the house – faint feelings. Emotions male virgin is kept, so the romance in marriage will not wait on them.
Men-Libra – storytellers. In their head is full of ideas that they should implement. That’s just the motivation they lack. They can feed my wife “Breakfast”, but it never will if next to them will not be a wife-minded, who will direct his energy in the right direction. Libra male after the wedding do not lose your romantic mood, they like to give gifts, give attention and care.
Men-Scorpions want out of a marriage not only of comfort and care, but also displays of affection and love. Domestic and routine kills all feelings. They are perfect lovers and loyal husbands. Often can give rise to jealousy, but if their spouse keeps them loyalty, and they do not change. Moreover, men-Scorpions can’t stand when they are jealous. They require his second ladles full of confidence.
Men-Archers, perhaps the most versatile men in terms of ideality. They will not only be faithful spouses, but also great fathers. Such men will do everything to make their family lived in love and abundance. The only thing that can stop the archers for happiness in marriage is the greyness of everyday days and a lack of emotion, mutual support and understanding.
Men-Capricorns will become great husbands for women who appreciate stability. They can give their woman everything they have. Capricorn men are always trying to bring home a lot more than able to earn. The family just needs them. They appreciate the comfort and support of his wife. Capricorns do not always clearly show their feelings, trying to control his emotions, what often looks like a lack of love.
Men-Aquarians are often responsible and serious heads of the family. However, if next to them is a passive woman, this passivity is transferred to them, which leads them to laziness and inaction. Aquarians need a marriage emotions and feelings. They don’t care about the financial side of life that led to frequent misunderstandings with his wife.
Men-Fish – loving romance. They bestow his beloved with tenderness, affection and care. Without any hints or reminders they will give his wife gifts and make romantic dates on occasion and without. Fish is a very important sense, if not, then the marriage will quickly fall apart.